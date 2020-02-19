AMD Announces EPYC 7532 + EPYC 7662 As Newest Rome Processors

AMD has expanded their 7002 series "Rome" family with the availability today of the EPYC 7662 as their latest 64-core / 128-thread offering and the EPYC 7532 as a new 32-core part but with a full 256MB cache to offer more per-core L3 cache than other 32-core processors.
The EPYC 7662 is AMD's fifth 64-core Rome processor and aims to come in at a lower cost. The EPYC 7662 64-core / 128-thread CPU has a 2.0GHz base frequency, 3.3GHz boost frequency, 256MB cache, and a 225 Watt TDP. Remaining at the top end of the Rome line-up is the EPYC 7442 64-core CPU with a 2.25GHz base clock and 3.4GHz maximum boost clock.
AMD hasn't yet confirmed the new "lower cost point" of the EPYC 7662, but at least from one Internet listing it looks like the part will be available in retail channels for about $6650 where as the EPYC 7742 is selling for about $7500 USD and the EPYC 7702 at about $7000.
The EPYC 7532 is just a 32-core / 64-thread part but making that 2.4GHz / 3.3GHz processor interesting is having the full 256MB L3 cache for benefiting cache sensitive workloads. It appears the EPYC 7532 will retail for about $3600.
More details at community.amd.com.
2 Comments