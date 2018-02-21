AMD Launches EPYC Embedded 3000 & Ryzen Embedded V1000 Series
AMD is taking their Zen microarchitecture to the embedded space now with the announcement of the AMD Launches EPYC Embedded 3000 and Ryzen Embedded V1000 series.

Ryzen Embedded V1000 is targeting medical imaging / industrial systems / digital gaming / thin clients while the EPYC Embedded 3000 chips are intended for networking, storage, and edge computing.


The EPYC Embedded 3000 products will feature between four and 16 CPU cores, TDPs from 30 to 100 Watts, up to 64 PCI Express lanes, and up to a 32MB L3 cache.

The Ryzen Embedded V1000 offerings will offer up to four cores / eight threads and up to 11 compute units from an onboard Vega GPU. The TDPs on those Ryzen Embedded offerings are from 12W to 54W and up to 16 PCI-E lanes.


More details via this morning's press release.
