AMD "EFC" Support Added To Mesa 22.1 For Radeon GPUs With VCN 2.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 11 March 2022 at 11:54 AM EST. 2 Comments
RADEON --
For AMD Navi "RDNA1" GPUs and newer having at least Video Core Next 2.0 (VCN2) for the video coding block, a new feature was merged today into Mesa 22.1-devel for the open-source AMD video acceleration stack.

The RadeonSI Gallium3D driver with GPUs featuring VCN 2.0+ now have Encoder Format Conversion (EFC) support. The Encoder Format Conversion allows for the video encoder to directly read RGB surfaces and therefore bypasses the need for shader-based color conversion for RGB to YUV.

This Encoder Format Conversion should allow for more efficient video encoding with recent AMD GPUs making use of the Gallium3D video acceleration code. The EFC support is enabled by default for supported hardware with the new Mesa 22.1-devel driver code but there is a "noefc" debug option if wanting to disable it for comparison purposes.

The Gallium3D video acceleration (VA) front-end code and the RadeonSI bits were merged today for this AMD Encoder Format Conversion support but aside from this open-source patch activity I haven't been able to find any other AMD documentation on this VCN2 feature.
2 Comments
Related News
AMD ROCm 5.0.2 Released With A Fix, Minor Documentation Update
New AMD Radeon Firmware Published For Upcoming GPUs
AMDGPU Linux Driver Preparing Gang Submission Interface
AMD Lands New CDNA "GFX940" GPU Target In LLVM Backend, GFX1036 Merged Too
Updated AMD APU Firmware Helps Systems Stuck On High Memory Clocks, Wasting Battery
More AMD Radeon Driver Improvements Lined Up For Linux 5.18
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Worst Razer Mouse I've Tested In The Past 17 Years
Firefox 98 Set For Release With Dialog Element, Still Working On Wayland Support
EXT4 Fast Commit Mode To Be Even Faster With Linux 5.18
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS To Carry GNOME Triple Buffering Support
OpenBLAS Deciding Whether To Drop Support For Russia's Elbrus CPUs
Imagination Tech Publishes Open-Source PowerVR Vulkan Driver For Mesa
Apache NetBeans 13 IDE Released
LatencyFlex v0.1 Released As Drop-In Replacement To NVIDIA Reflex