AMD @ Computex 2022 Talks Up Ryzen 7000 Series, Announces Mendocino Budget Laptop APUs

AMD CEO Lisa Su keynoted this morning for Computex 2022 where she talked up some of the company's processor plans for the rest of the year. The focal points were on the much anticipated Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors as well as announcing the "Mendocino" APUs that will be coming to affordable laptops later in the year.Some of the key takeaways from the AMD Computex 2022 keynote include:- AMD announced the "Mendocino" laptop processors that will be launching in Q4 for the $399~699 USD mainstream laptops. These Mendocino processors are manufactured on a 6nm TSMC process, sport 4 cores / 8 threads, and have RDNA2 graphics. Mendocino uses the Zen 2 microarchitecture.- Lisa talked up the Ryzen 7000 series and reiterated its support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory (no DDR4 support). AMD claims the single-thread performance will be more than 15% greater than current Ryzen 5000 series processors and boast twice the L2 cache per core. The new CPUs can boost above 5GHz and a demo was shown with Ryzen 7000 series boosting to 5.5GHz.- AMD confirmed the rumors that the Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors will indeed include an RDNA2 integrated GPU.- The AMD X670 Extreme, X670, and B650 chipsets were introduced for AM5 / Ryzen 7000 series processors. The B650 will be limited to PCIe 4.0 while the X670 non-Extreme makes PCIe 5.0 optional. The B650 will also lack overclocking support.- The Ryzen 7000 series processors will be shipping in the fall.The keynote in full is available below.