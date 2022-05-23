AMD @ Computex 2022 Talks Up Ryzen 7000 Series, Announces Mendocino Budget Laptop APUs
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 23 May 2022 at 04:55 AM EDT. 5 Comments
AMD --
AMD CEO Lisa Su keynoted this morning for Computex 2022 where she talked up some of the company's processor plans for the rest of the year. The focal points were on the much anticipated Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors as well as announcing the "Mendocino" APUs that will be coming to affordable laptops later in the year.

Some of the key takeaways from the AMD Computex 2022 keynote include:

- AMD announced the "Mendocino" laptop processors that will be launching in Q4 for the $399~699 USD mainstream laptops. These Mendocino processors are manufactured on a 6nm TSMC process, sport 4 cores / 8 threads, and have RDNA2 graphics. Mendocino uses the Zen 2 microarchitecture.

- Lisa talked up the Ryzen 7000 series and reiterated its support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory (no DDR4 support). AMD claims the single-thread performance will be more than 15% greater than current Ryzen 5000 series processors and boast twice the L2 cache per core. The new CPUs can boost above 5GHz and a demo was shown with Ryzen 7000 series boosting to 5.5GHz.

- AMD confirmed the rumors that the Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors will indeed include an RDNA2 integrated GPU.

- The AMD X670 Extreme, X670, and B650 chipsets were introduced for AM5 / Ryzen 7000 series processors. The B650 will be limited to PCIe 4.0 while the X670 non-Extreme makes PCIe 5.0 optional. The B650 will also lack overclocking support.

- The Ryzen 7000 series processors will be shipping in the fall.

The keynote in full is available below.

5 Comments
Related News
AMD Launches Xilinx + Linux Powered Robotics Starter Kit
AMD Posts Latest Coherent Device Memory Mapping Linux Code - Designed For Frontier
AMD's Xilinx Posts New Linux DRM Display Driver
AMD Updates Linux Patches For Lowering Idle Exit Latency
AMD Zen 4 IBS Extensions Under Review For Linux
Linux Workaround Coming For Better s2idle Resume On More AMD Lenovo Laptops
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux To Introduce The Ability To Set The Hostname Before Userspace Starts
HP Preparing An AMD-Powered Linux Laptop Powered By Pop!_OS
Ubuntu 22.10 Switching To PipeWire For Linux Audio Handling
Keychron C-Series/K-Series Keyboards To Be Better Supported With Linux 5.19
NVIDIA Updates Legacy 470 & 390 Series Linux Drivers, New Bump For 510 Series
KDE Plasma 5.25 Beta Released With Many Improvements, Wayland Support Maturing
OpenJPEG 2.5 Released With High Throughput JPEG 2000 Decoding (HTJ2K)
Mesa 22.1 Released With Many Vulkan Improvements, Kopper For Zink, Imagination Driver