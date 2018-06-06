AMD Showed Off New Threadrippers, 7nm Vega At Computex 2018

Overnight was the AMD press conference at Computex 2018. Here are the highlights.The key items to learn from the AMD Computex 2018 press conference included:- AMD's new 12nm Zen+ Threadripper processors are on track to launch in the third quarter of this year. These new Threadrippers will come into a configuration up to 32 cores / 64 threads, remain compatible with existing X399 motherboards once receiving a firmware update, and will carry other updated features in line with Pinnacle Ridge.- AMD also announced the rumored 7nm Radeon RX Vega Instinct deep learning product. This 7nm Vega GPU will be paired with 32GB of HBM2 memory. The accelerator was shown off during the event and it's now sampling, but no timeframe for launch was provided. This 7nm Vega GPU is just being intended for server and workstation compute.- The Radeon RX Vega 56 Nano was announced as the Vega 56 on a very small PCB akin to the R9 Nano Fiji days. The Vega 56 Nano will begin shipping soon.- AMD will introduce 7nm EPYC processors first followed by consumer parts next year.Embedded below is their press conference stream.