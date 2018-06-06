AMD Showed Off New Threadrippers, 7nm Vega At Computex 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 6 June 2018 at 05:33 AM EDT. 7 Comments
AMD --
Overnight was the AMD press conference at Computex 2018. Here are the highlights.

The key items to learn from the AMD Computex 2018 press conference included:

- AMD's new 12nm Zen+ Threadripper processors are on track to launch in the third quarter of this year. These new Threadrippers will come into a configuration up to 32 cores / 64 threads, remain compatible with existing X399 motherboards once receiving a firmware update, and will carry other updated features in line with Pinnacle Ridge.

- AMD also announced the rumored 7nm Radeon RX Vega Instinct deep learning product. This 7nm Vega GPU will be paired with 32GB of HBM2 memory. The accelerator was shown off during the event and it's now sampling, but no timeframe for launch was provided. This 7nm Vega GPU is just being intended for server and workstation compute.

- The Radeon RX Vega 56 Nano was announced as the Vega 56 on a very small PCB akin to the R9 Nano Fiji days. The Vega 56 Nano will begin shipping soon.

- AMD will introduce 7nm EPYC processors first followed by consumer parts next year.

Embedded below is their press conference stream.

7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
A Tentative Linux Kernel Patch For Able AMD CPUs To Address Spectre V4 / SSBD
Linux 4.18 To Report CPU Temps Finally On Stoney & Bristol Ridge
AMD K8 Support Stripped Out Of Coreboot
AMDGPU Patches Prepping JPEG Support For "Video Core Next"
AMD Zen CPU Microcode Added To Linux-Firmware Tree, Bulldozer Updated
AMD Publishes Open-Source Driver Support For Vega 20
Popular News This Week
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
Huawei Announces EROFS Linux File-System, Might Eventually Be Used By Android Devices
ReactOS Is Finally Able To Build Itself
GNOME 3 Might Be Too Resource Hungry To Ever Run Nicely On The Raspberry Pi
Microsoft Has Reportedly Reached A Deal To Acquire GitHub