AMD To Issue PSP/BIOS Firmware Updates For Recent Vulnerabilities

Last week was the controversial publishing of the "AMD Flaws" CPU vulnerabilities for Ryzen and EPYC processors. AMD has now issued their first public update on the matter and have said they will be issuing PSP firmware and BIOS updates for mitigation.
AMD on Tuesday night published their initial assessment into these MASTERKEY/RYZENFALL/FALLOUT/CHIMERA vulnerabilities disclosed last week by CTS Labs. While the motives of CTS Labs are still under the microscope and questionable, AMD will be working to address the issues brought up. AMD has also reaffirmed in their statement that these vulnerabilities are only prone to exploit if the bad actor has already administrator/root privileges to the system -- severely limiting the possible impact of these vulnerabilities and making them much less severe than say Spectre/Meltdown.
AMD though does plan to issue PSP firmware updates and BIOS updates in the coming weeks for mitigating these issues. They do not believe their mitigations of these issues will lead to any performance impact.
More details coming in the weeks ahead but for now their public statement can be found at community.amd.com.
