AMD To Issue PSP/BIOS Firmware Updates For Recent Vulnerabilities
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 21 March 2018 at 06:02 AM EDT. 11 Comments
AMD --
Last week was the controversial publishing of the "AMD Flaws" CPU vulnerabilities for Ryzen and EPYC processors. AMD has now issued their first public update on the matter and have said they will be issuing PSP firmware and BIOS updates for mitigation.

AMD on Tuesday night published their initial assessment into these MASTERKEY/RYZENFALL/FALLOUT/CHIMERA vulnerabilities disclosed last week by CTS Labs. While the motives of CTS Labs are still under the microscope and questionable, AMD will be working to address the issues brought up. AMD has also reaffirmed in their statement that these vulnerabilities are only prone to exploit if the bad actor has already administrator/root privileges to the system -- severely limiting the possible impact of these vulnerabilities and making them much less severe than say Spectre/Meltdown.

AMD though does plan to issue PSP firmware updates and BIOS updates in the coming weeks for mitigating these issues. They do not believe their mitigations of these issues will lead to any performance impact.

More details coming in the weeks ahead but for now their public statement can be found at community.amd.com.
11 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Updated With Improvements For Sub-Groups & Multi-View
AMD Secure Processor & Ryzen Chipsets Reportedly Vulnerable To Exploit
AMD's Vulkan Memory Allocator Nears Version 2.0
It Looks Like Raven Ridge Desktop APUs Will Work Better With Linux 4.17
Allwinner A83T Will Support HDMI With Linux 4.17
AMD Launches EPYC Embedded 3000 & Ryzen Embedded V1000 Series
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
LG Announces webOS Open-Source Edition
Benchmarks Of Russia's "Baikal" MIPS-Based Processors, Running Debian Linux
Linux 4.17 To Enable AMDGPU DC By Default For All Supported GPUs
Some Windows Server 2016 vs. Linux Network Benchmarks
AMD Secure Processor & Ryzen Chipsets Reportedly Vulnerable To Exploit