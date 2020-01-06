AMD Announcements From CES 2020: Ryzen 4000 Mobile Series, Radeon RX 5600 XT

Kicking off the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas, AMD CEO Lisa Su has begun with some interesting product announcements...- The AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors are coming this year. The Ryzen 4000 series mobile parts are based on Zen 2, 7nm (obviously), 20% lower SoC power, 2x performance-per-Watt is coming this year. The SoC features up to eight cores / sixteen threads and will be used in varying form factors and devices. The Ryzen 7 4800U will feature 8 Radeon cores, 8c/16t, 4.2GHz boost / 1.8GHz base, and a 15 Watt TDP. The Radeon cores are based on Vega but with better performance. The first laptops (reportedly 12+ designs) will come in Q1 while over the course of the calendar year is said to be 100+ systems with Ryzen 4000 series.- The Radeon RX 5600 XT was officially announced. As expected, this Navi card "ultimate 1080p gaming" card has 36 compute units, 1375MHz game clock, 1560MHz boost clock, 6GB GDDR6 video memory. AMD is positioning the RX 5600 XT to beat out the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT will be available 21 January at $279 USD. In H1'2020, a Radeon RX 5700M notebook GPU will also be released.- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with a 45 Watt TDP features 8 cores / 16 threads, 4.2GHz boost, 2.9GHz base for offering "desktop class performance" in mobile form factors. The first systems with the Ryzen 7 4800H coming out in February.- Ryzen Threadripper 3990X announced as 64 cores / 128 threads, up to 4.3GHz boost, 288MB cache. The Ryzen Threadripper 3990X will retail for $3990 USD. The Threadripper 3990X will come 7 February.That's a wrap. No word on Arcturus nor any bigger Navi cards for now.