AMD CES 2019 Keynote: Say Hello To Radeon 7 As 2nd Gen Vega
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 9 January 2019 at 01:21 PM EST. 7 Comments
While Monday was the Intel keynote at CES 2019, this morning AMD took the spotlight with Lisa Su's keynote in Las Vegas.

Highlights from the AMD CES 2019 keynote included:

- 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Mobile CPUs as announced earlier this week.

- The first Acer and HP AMD-powered Chromebooks are coming out soon.

- The Radeon 7 (Radeon VII) was announced today as their new high-end GPU. Radeon 7 is their first consumer desktop 7nm GPU. 60 compute units, 16GB of HBM2 memory. 1TB/s memory bandwidth.

- Radeon 7 will have up to 30% better performance over the RX Vega 64 in content creation workloads like Blender and up to 60% better for OpenCL. Windows gaming performance is 25~42% faster over RX Vega 64 with 4K gaming.

- Radeon VII will launch 7 February for $699 USD.

- Google Project Stream (cloud video game streaming) will be powered by Radeon Vega graphics.

- 2nd Gen EPYC with 7nm Zen 2 seeing 2x performance per socket, 4x floating performance per socket.

- One 7nm AMD EPYC CPU was shown to outperform dual Xeon Platinum 8180 processors for NAMD.

- 2nd Gen EPYC CPUs are on track for shipping in the middle of 2019.

- 3rd Gen Ryzen (Zen 2) desktop CPUs were previewed. A demo shown on Windows put a early sample of 3rd Gen Ryzen outperforming an Intel Core i9 9900K while having ~30% lower power consumption.

- 3rd Gen Ryzen is using a chiplet design with 8C/16T and I/O die.

- 3rd Gen Ryzen will support PCI Express 4.0.
