AMD Navi "Blockchain" Card Support Being Added To Linux 5.10
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 29 October 2020 at 05:12 PM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
Last week we were first to report on a PCI ID being added for a Navi 1 "Blockchain" graphics card without display outputs and seemingly focused on cryptocurrency mining. This card wasn't talked about at yesterday's Radeon RX 6000 series launch but that support is now on the way to the Linux 5.10 kernel.

The code sent out last week added the new Navi 10 PCI ID and disabled DCN/VCN support for that ID with this card not having video acceleration or display functionality. Aside from that patch, AMD hasn't officially acknowledged this new part that is RDNA (1) and not to be confused with the forthcoming RDNA2 / RX 6000 series products.

Given the Linux 5.10 merge window was already happening when the patches were posted, it wasn't clear then if this few lines of code would wait until Linux 5.11 or be sent in as part of the "fixes" for Linux 5.10. It now turns out to be the latter.

AMD today sent in their initial batch of fixes for the Linux 5.10 kernel. This includes work like fixing the SMU manual fan control handling, GPU VM reserved area fixes, and different display fixes. Plus there is "add new nav1x PCI ID." That is indeed the patches pertaining to the new "blockchain SKU" with the device ID and disabling of DCN/VCN.

So it's indeed been sent in as part of the fixes for Linux 5.10. This kernel cycle will lead to the stable release in December though it's not clear yet when AMD will be announcing this crypto-currency mining card, but if announced soon could help in reducing the demand on the highly anticipated Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards by miners.
