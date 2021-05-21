AMD "Beige Goby" GPU Support Targeting Linux 5.14 Inclusion
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 21 May 2021 at 06:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
AMD submitted another set of feature changes to DRM-Next for queuing ahead of this summer's Linux 5.14 cycle.

This latest pull request just comes one week after their initial 5.14 pull last week that included more work on their Adebaran CDNA accelerator, initial HHVM SVM support, DP LTTPR handling improvements, PCI Express ASPM enablement, TMZ for Renoir, support for handling multiple eDP panels, and other enhancements.

Most notable with this second feature update is wiring up the Beige Goby. AMD this month published the initial open-source Linux graphics driver code for Beige Goby. Beige Goby is a new RDNA2 graphics card and seemingly a low-end Radeon RX 6000 series model. Beige Goby follows much of the same code paths as the existing RX 6000 series (Dimgrey Cavefish, Sienna Cichlid, Navy Flounder) driver code.

Due namely to the automated header files for Beige Goby, this latest feature pull request is another 50k lines of code being added to the AMDGPU Linux kernel driver. AMDGPU is already the largest mainline Linux kernel driver and continues getting larger in raw lines of code / header file count.

Aside from bringing up Beige Goby for Linux 5.14, this latest feature pull also includes RAS fixes, more work on Aldebaran, SR-IOV fixes, buffer object management clean-ups, various display fixes, and other mostly fixes work.

This DRM-Next pull request for 5.14 can be found via this mailing list message.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMDVLK 2021.Q2.3 Released With CPU Optimization, Faster Shader Compile Times
AMDVLK 2021.Q2.2 Driver Re-Released
AMD Queues Initial Graphics Code For Linux 5.14 - More Aldebaran, PCIe ASPM, HMM SVM
AMD Releases ROCm 4.2 Compute Stack
AMD Publishes Radeon Rays 4.1 As Open-Source
AMDGPU Appears Ready To Flip On ASPM For More GPUs To Help With Power Savings
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Story Of PipeWire & How It's Getting Ready To Handle Linux Audio + Video
Zstd 1.5 Released With Big Performance Improvements
FragAttacks: New Security Vulnerabilities Affecting WiFi Devices, 12 CVEs Issued
AMD Publishes Initial Open-Source Linux Driver Code For "Beige Goby"
OpenPrinting Now Developing Upstream CUPS, Apple Bows Out
Core Scheduling Looks Like It Will Be Ready For Linux 5.14 To Avoid Disabling SMT/HT
AMI Is Getting Involved With Open-Source Firmware Development
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now "100%-1000% Faster" For Many Scenarios