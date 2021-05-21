AMD submitted another set of feature changes to DRM-Next for queuing ahead of this summer's Linux 5.14 cycle.
This latest pull request just comes one week after their initial 5.14 pull last week that included more work on their Adebaran CDNA accelerator, initial HHVM SVM support, DP LTTPR handling improvements, PCI Express ASPM enablement, TMZ for Renoir, support for handling multiple eDP panels, and other enhancements.
Most notable with this second feature update is wiring up the Beige Goby. AMD this month published the initial open-source Linux graphics driver code for Beige Goby. Beige Goby is a new RDNA2 graphics card and seemingly a low-end Radeon RX 6000 series model. Beige Goby follows much of the same code paths as the existing RX 6000 series (Dimgrey Cavefish, Sienna Cichlid, Navy Flounder) driver code.
Due namely to the automated header files for Beige Goby, this latest feature pull request is another 50k lines of code being added to the AMDGPU Linux kernel driver. AMDGPU is already the largest mainline Linux kernel driver and continues getting larger in raw lines of code / header file count.
Aside from bringing up Beige Goby for Linux 5.14, this latest feature pull also includes RAS fixes, more work on Aldebaran, SR-IOV fixes, buffer object management clean-ups, various display fixes, and other mostly fixes work.
This DRM-Next pull request for 5.14 can be found via this mailing list message.
