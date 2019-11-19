AMD's Athlon 3000G Processor Begins Shipping At $49 USD
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 19 November 2019 at 09:07 AM EST.
Announced earlier this month, the Athlon 3000G is shipping today a week ahead of the Ryzen Threadripper 3000 series. The Athlon 3000G is AMD's new sub-$50 processor for lightweight desktop purposes.

The Athlon 3000G is a dual-core / four-thread processor with 3.5GHz clock frequency and 35 Watt TDP. The Athlon 3000G features Radeon Vega 3 graphics. The Athlon 3000G is compatible with existing AM4 motherboards and making it more interesting than the earlier Athlon 200GE is this is the first Zen-based Athlon processor to be unlocked for allowing some interesting overclocking possibilities with this low-power part.

The Athlon 3000G will begin appearing at Internet retailers with a suggested retail price of $49 USD. I'll be working on getting my hands on an AMD Athlon 3000G in the days ahead for some Linux benchmarking.
