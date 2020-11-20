Arcturus No Longer Experimental - AMD Instinct MI100 Linux Support Is Ready

Being sent in as a "fix" this week to the Linux 5.10 kernel is removing the experimental flag for the Arcturus GPU, days after AMD announced the MI100 accelerator at SC20.Going back to the summer of 2019 there have been Linux graphics driver patches for " Arcturus " as an evolution of GFX9/Vega but with not a lot being known about it. Much work was poured into this open-source driver code for Arcturus and the Linux support all squared away over the past year. This week it finally entered the limelight in the form of the AMD Instinct MI100 accelerator

Now that this HPC accelerator is shipping beginning this month, the AMD Linux developers are promoting the Arcturus support from behind its "experimental" flag. On existing kernel releases to boot the AMDGPU DRM driver with Arcturus enabled it requires setting the amdgpu.exp_hw_support=1 module parameter, but by removing the experimental flag it's considered stable and no longer requires that workaround.One may ask why it took until launch week to remove that experimental flag, but it likely came down to waiting until they were able to test with the finalized cards to ensure no vBIOS changes or other last minute changes led to driver issues as we have sometimes seen in the past. In any case, with Linux 5.10 (and possibly backported?) the Arcturus support is no longer being treated as experimental.