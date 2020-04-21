AMD Announces The Ryzen 3 3100 + Ryzen 3 3300X Processors
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 21 April 2020 at 09:06 AM EDT. 27 Comments
AMD --
AMD has expanded its highly successful Zen 2 family with some new low-end parts.

Announced today are the Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X processors as the long-awaited Zen 2 processors for those trying to assemble a tidy PC on a budget.

The Ryzen 3 3100 is a four core / eight thread processor with a 3.6GHz base frequency and 3.9GHz boost clock while having a 65 Watt TDP.

The Ryzen 3 3300X is a quad-core / eight thread processor with a 3.8GHz base clock and 4.3GHz boost clock while still having a 65 Watt TDP.

These new Ryzen 3 3000 series processors support the common Zen 2 features like PCIe 4.0, 7nm, DDR4-3200 support, etc. These new Ryzen 3 processors are expected to retail for around $100 USD while more firm pricing should come soon.

More information and benchmarks soon while the basic information on these new CPUs can be found via AMD.com.

AMD also announced with these new Zen 2 budget processors that the B550 chipset will begin appearing with new motherboards in June.
