AMD Acquiring Pensando For $1.9B USD
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 4 April 2022 at 08:22 AM EDT. 8 Comments
AMD --
It was just two months ago AMD completed its acquisition of Xilinx and now its newest data center play is entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Pensando.

Pensando is the five year old company focused on distributed computing solutions for software-defined cloud, compute, networking, and other areas. Pensando was founded by former Cisco CEO John Chambers and the company has been gaining ground over the past half-decade in the cloud/edge computing space. Now to bolster AMD's data center offerings, AMD is acquiring Pensando for about $1.9 billion (USD).


AMD expects the Pensando acquisition to close in Q2.

More details on this acquisition announced this morning at AMD.com.
