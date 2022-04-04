AMD Acquiring Pensando For $1.9B USD

It was just two months ago AMD completed its acquisition of Xilinx and now its newest data center play is entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Pensando.
Pensando is the five year old company focused on distributed computing solutions for software-defined cloud, compute, networking, and other areas. Pensando was founded by former Cisco CEO John Chambers and the company has been gaining ground over the past half-decade in the cloud/edge computing space. Now to bolster AMD's data center offerings, AMD is acquiring Pensando for about $1.9 billion (USD).
AMD expects the Pensando acquisition to close in Q2.
More details on this acquisition announced this morning at AMD.com.
8 Comments