AMD Launches The Accelerator Cloud To Try Out EPYC CPUs, Instinct GPUs + ROCm

AMD has made public the AMD Accelerator Cloud. No, they aren't getting into the cloud game per se, but rather allowing a place for customers to try out new EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators running with the latest ROCm software components.
With the AMD Accelerator Cloud are AMD's latest wares both in the form of their newest processors and GPUs/accelerators as well as their latest software stack deployed for ensuring a turn-key trial of AMD's offerings.
AMD wrote in their announcement, "The AAC is designed to alleviate many of those potential lingering questions by offering customers an environment to try their code on AMD Instinct accelerators and AMD ROCm software to see how it performs. Whether it’s porting legacy code, benchmarking an application or testing multi-GPU or multi-node scaling, the AMD Accelerator Cloud gives you the tools to make a confident decision."
AMD intends to complement the AAC with ROCm training sessions and hackathons, including the possibility of private events for prospective customers. Accessing the AMD Accelerator Cloud requires a registration process and AMD evaluating all requests. The focus of the AMD Accelerator Cloud at this point is all about HPC and AI workloads. Coming to the AAC soon will be Instinct MI200 accelerators.
This is great especially with many HPC/AI developers not being too experienced with AMD's current software offerings around the Radeon Open eCosystem. The AMD Accelerator Cloud will allow customers to better evaluate the software and hardware combination together prior to making any big investments. Granted, hopefully AMD will soon offer long-awaited ROCm support for RDNA/RDNA2 GPUs and the like to better allow developers to try out ROCm code on their own consumer hardware, just as NVIDIA's CUDA has offered ubiquitous support over the years unlike AMD's current very narrow scope of GPUs supported by ROCm.
More information on the AMD Accelerator Cloud is available at community.amd.com.
