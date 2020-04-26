AMD Joins The Academy Software Foundation, Open Shading Language Becomes Hosted Project
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 26 April 2020 at 08:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD --
Some news that went seemingly unreported at large this month until stumbling across it... AMD has joined the Academy Software Foundation as a premier member. This joint initiative between the Linux Foundation and Academy of Motion Picture Arts is focused on pushing open-source software through the motion picture and content creation industries. Additionally, the Open Shading Language has become a new hosted project under the Academy Software Foundation.

AMD has joined the Academy Software Foundation as a premier member for pushing open-source in this industry. AMD joins the likes of The Walt Disney Studios, Sony Pictures, Red Hat, Pixar, NVIDIA, Netflix, Microsoft, Intel, Epic Games, Google Cloud, and others backing this foundation.


With AMD's interest, they are certainly interested in seeing more EPYC and Threadripper CPUs and Radeon Pro hardware used by content creators.

The academy also announced the same day that the Open Shading Language has become their sixth project. This Sony-backed shading language for VFX and animation will now be developed via this open-source foundation. Those unfamiliar with OSL can learn more -- including where it's currently supported and the numerous films already having made use of it -- via GitHub.

Besides OSL, the other projects currently under the Academy Software Foundation umbrella are OpenVDB for efficient storage and manipulation of sparse volumetric data discretized on three-dimensional grids, OpenTimelineIO as an API/interchange format for editorial timeline information, OpenEXR as the HDR raster file format, and OpenCue as a render management system.

More details on the foundation's latest work at ASWF.io.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Announces The Ryzen 3 3100 + Ryzen 3 3300X Processors
Radeon Software For Linux 20.10 Driver Released
Linux Seeing Fixes For AMD TRX40 Motherboard Audio Issues
The Linux Kernel Prepares For Larger AMD CPU Microcode Updates
AMD Sensor Fusion Hub Laptop Driver Unlikely To Land For Linux 5.7
AMD PassThru DMA Engine Driver Still Pending For The Linux Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
Rust-Written Redox OS Booting The 128-Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
Debian Dropping A Number Of Old Linux Drivers Is Angering Vintage Hardware Users
Wine's Direct3D Vulkan Backend Is Seeing Some New Activity
Radeon Software For Linux 20.10 Driver Released
OpenZFS Merges The New FreeBSD Support
Nouveau Display CRC Support Being Firmed Up Thanks To NVIDIA's Documentation
FreeBSD On Laptops Is Still A Big Challenge But The Slimbook Could Soon Be Running Well