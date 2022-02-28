Updated AMD APU Firmware Helps Systems Stuck On High Memory Clocks, Wasting Battery

Hitting the linux-firmware.git tree were updated AMD firmware images for Picasso, Raven, and Raven2 hardware with a rather important fix.The updated Picasso / Raven / Raven2 firmware is important in that it fixes a Video Core Next (VCN) issue on systems running an older BIOS.Under certain conditions, the memory clock could be stuck in a high state after making use of the Video Core Next (VCN) block for video acceleration. For those systems that this affected, this would generate excess heat and waste battery life with the memory clock being stuck higher than needed after engaging VCN. This firmware should take care of the problem.



Raven / Raven2 / Picasso hardware owners will want to ensure they are on the latest AMD VCN firmware if you've been noticing excess heat / power usage, particularly on platforms with an older system BIOS.