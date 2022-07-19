AOCL 3.2 Released As AMD Optimizing CPU Libraries Now With LibMEM & Crypto

Last week AMD quietly released AOCL 3.2 as the newest version of their optimized CPU software libraries for use across Ryzen, Ryzen Threadripper, and EPYC platforms.The AMD Optimizing CPU Libraries (AOCL) started off as core math libraries optimized for AMD Zen-based processors and has grown to encompass more libraries with time. AOCL includes implementations for libM, FFTW, BLAS, BLIS, libFLAME, ScaLAPACK, and more.Now with the AOCL 3.2 release AOCL-Cryptography has been added for AES encryption/decryption and SHA-2 hashing functions.In addition to the AOCL-Cryptography introduction, AOCL 3.2 also brings AOCL-LibMem as AMD optimized memory and string functions with Zen 1/2/3 optimized memcpy/mempcpy/memmove/memset/memcmp functions.AOCL 3.2 also brings improvements to its BLIS library, AOCL-FFTW is now aligned with upstream FFTW 3.3.10, new complex number variant functions for AOCL-libM, and various other additions/improvements.

Downloads and more details on AMD AOCL 3.2 via developer.amd.com