AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler 2.0 Released With Zen 2 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 8 August 2019 at 05:37 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD --
Coinciding with yesterday's glorious AMD EPYC "Rome" 7002 series CPU launch, AMD's software folks released AOCC 2.0 as their LLVM/Clang-based compiler optimized for Zen processors. AOCC 2.0 brings optimized compiler support now for Zen 2 processors not just only the EPYC 7002 line-up but also the Ryzen 3000 series consumer processors.

AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler 2.0 is the update adding in their Zen 2 "Znver2" bits and the first update to AOCC since the end of last year. Besides adding in Zen 2 support, they re-based their entire compiler toolchain against LLVM 8.0 and its sub-projects like the Clang 8.0 front-end. They also moved to using FLANG as their default Fortran language front-end.

Some of the other AOCC 2.0 happenings in general include more compiler optimizations, enhanced vectorization, support for LLD as the LLVM linker, optimized libraries including the AMD Math Library (AMDLibM 3.3), and other updates. AOCC 2.0 is a healthy update to AMD's optimized compiler stack though hopefully in the not too distant future they'll be able to contribute the relevant Zen 2 optimizations back into the upstream LLVM code-base.

AOCC 2.0 is available for download from developer.amd.com.

I should have out fresh EPYC 7742 2P benchmarks of GCC vs. LLVM Clang vs. AOCC 2.0 either later today or tomorrow, they've already been in the works from this incredible 128-core / 256-thread server setup on Ubuntu Linux.
