AMD AOCC 1.2.1 Compiler Flings Flang Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 22 July 2018 at 08:43 AM EDT.
AMD released a minor update to their AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler.

AOCC is the company's downstream of LLVM/Clang with optimizations for their Zen CPU microarchitecture with compiler optimizations/improvements before they work their way into upstream LLVM. AOCC is the replacement for AMD's Open64 compiler used years ago with earlier micro-architectures.

AOCC has been able to offer some performance advantages for Ryzen/EPYC CPUs and this month they quietly pushed out the AOCC 1.2.1 update. The only changes mentioned for AOCC 1.2.1 are fixes for their Flang compiler to enable better alpha testing. Flang is the LLVM-based Fortran compiler thath as been in development but is still considered about alpha quality.

AOCC 1.2.1 with these latest Flang Fortran compiler improvements can be found via developer.amd.com.
