AMD has released a new update to their AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler (AOCC).
AOCC 1.2 is their second major update since debuting this LLVM Clang downstream compiler one year ago following the launch of the Ryzen/EPYC processors. AMD AOCC continues carrying various patches atop the LLVM/Clang compiler tool-chain to cater towards the performance of these "znver1" CPUs.
With AOCC 1.2, they have re-based their compiler support against LLVM Clang 6.0 that was released earlier this year. With that Clang 6.0 release, among other changes, comes Retpolines support for dealing with Spectre V2 mitigation on Linux systems.
AOCC 1.2 also is significant in that it adds FLANG support. FLANG is the experimental Fortran language front-end to LLVM.
More details on the AOCC 1.2 compiler release via community.amd.com. Benchmarks coming up soon.
Add A Comment