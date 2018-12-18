Coming to the next version of the Linux kernel is new sound driver support for the AMD ACP3x (Audio Co-Processor 3.x).
This new AMD ALSA SoC PCM driver is used initially for AMD Raven Ridge APUs with the Audio Co-Processor 3.x (ACP3) but appears to be used by future AMD hardware too. This ACP3x driver is a bit late for supporting audio on Raven Ridge hardware with an I2S codec, but better late than never. Going back years there has been Linux support for support for older versions of the ACP.
The new code is queued now in the sound subsystem's "for-next" branch ahead of the Linux 4.21 kernel opening up next week.
On the Intel side meanwhile this next Linux kernel cycle will bring support for Intel SoCs with an RT5660 I2S audio codec. Today's sound merge also adds support for the Asahi Kaesi AKM4118, Meson AXG S/PDIF inputs, and various Qualcomm and Xilinx parts.
