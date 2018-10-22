Hwmon Updates Sent To The Kernel Finally Complete AMD Excavator Temperature Readings
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 October 2018 at 04:49 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Following this morning's Linux 4.19 release announcement, one of the first pull requests sent in of feature updates for the next 4.20~5.0 feature cycle is the hardware monitoring "hwmon" updates.

The hwmon subsystem updates as usual include the various monitoring driver improvements. Most notable though is including the patch we talked about back in September for finally reporting CPU temperatures for all AMD Excavator CPU cores. That patch didn't end up getting sent in as a "fix" during Linux 4.19 development but is now sent in for this next kernel cycle.

As covered back then, a simple oversight in the Linux k10temp driver led to many AMD Excavator cores like the A10-9620P not being recognized by this driver for being able to report core CPU operating temperatures under Linux.

But now it's in place should you still be relying upon these older AMD processors... The complete list of hwmon changes can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Facebook Developing "OOMD" For Out-of-Memory User-Space Linux Daemon
Greg KH Releases Big Linux 4.19 Kernel, Codenamed "People's Front"
A Look At The Many Features On The Table For The Upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 Kernel
New Linux Code of Conduct Revisions: CoC Committee Added Plus Interpretation & Mediator
Google Engineer Proposes KUnit As New Linux Kernel Unit Testing Framework
The Biggest Features Of Linux 4.19: Intel/AMD, CoC, 802.11ax, EROFS, GPS & GASKET
Popular News This Week
ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
Fedora 29 Is Blocked From Release Due To 11 Open Bugs
Ubuntu 18.10 Set For Release Today With Some Nice Improvements
Mesa 18.2.3 Coming This Week With Fixes/Workarounds For Several Steam Play Games
Fedora Workstation 29 Is Looking Up To Be Another Impressive Release, Looking Great
Ubuntu "User Statistics" Published, But It's A Letdown To Data Junkies