Hwmon Updates Sent To The Kernel Finally Complete AMD Excavator Temperature Readings

Following this morning's Linux 4.19 release announcement, one of the first pull requests sent in of feature updates for the next 4.20~5.0 feature cycle is the hardware monitoring "hwmon" updates.
The hwmon subsystem updates as usual include the various monitoring driver improvements. Most notable though is including the patch we talked about back in September for finally reporting CPU temperatures for all AMD Excavator CPU cores. That patch didn't end up getting sent in as a "fix" during Linux 4.19 development but is now sent in for this next kernel cycle.
As covered back then, a simple oversight in the Linux k10temp driver led to many AMD Excavator cores like the A10-9620P not being recognized by this driver for being able to report core CPU operating temperatures under Linux.
But now it's in place should you still be relying upon these older AMD processors... The complete list of hwmon changes can be found via this pull request.
