AMD Pushes Back 3rd Gen Threadripper & Ryzen 9 3950X Until November
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 20 September 2019 at 01:24 PM EDT. 5 Comments
AMD --
While the Ryzen 9 3950X and 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors were reportedly on track for launching in October with updates as of a few weeks ago, today AMD announced a slight delay in launching these new processors.

AMD has just shared the following statement:
We are focusing on meeting the strong demand for our 3rd generation AMD Ryzen processors in the market and now plan to launch both the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and initial members of the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper processor family in volume this November. We are confident that when enthusiasts get their hands on the world’s first 16-core mainstream desktop processor and our next-generation of high-end desktop processors, the wait will be well worth it.

So the Ryzen 9 3950X 16-core processor and 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors will be delayed one month.


AMD also shared a 3rd Gen Threadripper image that does indicate these new HEDT CPUs will start with 24-core options.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMD Sends In Initial Batch Of Fixes To Linux 5.4 - Includes Dali Support
AMD EPYC 7H12 Announced As New 280 Watt Processor For High Performance Computing
Linux 5.4 Brings Working Temperature Reporting For AMD Ryzen 3000 Series CPUs
AMD Begins Posting "Dali" APU Linux Graphics Driver Patches
PowerTop, AMD CPUFreq CPPC & Other Power Tests From The Ryzen 9 3900X On Linux
AMD Firmware Update To Bring Boost Performance Optimizations
Popular News This Week
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play
How Google's Android Maintains A Stable Linux Kernel ABI
Microsoft's Latest Open-Source Contribution: A New Font For Terminals & Code Editors
GNOME 3.34 Released With Its Many Performance Improvements & Better Wayland Support
Richard Stallman Resigns From The Free Software Foundation
The Linux Kernel Is Preparing To Enable 5-Level Paging By Default