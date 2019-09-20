AMD Pushes Back 3rd Gen Threadripper & Ryzen 9 3950X Until November

We are focusing on meeting the strong demand for our 3rd generation AMD Ryzen processors in the market and now plan to launch both the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and initial members of the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper processor family in volume this November. We are confident that when enthusiasts get their hands on the world’s first 16-core mainstream desktop processor and our next-generation of high-end desktop processors, the wait will be well worth it.

While the Ryzen 9 3950X and 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors were reportedly on track for launching in October with updates as of a few weeks ago, today AMD announced a slight delay in launching these new processors.AMD has just shared the following statement:So the Ryzen 9 3950X 16-core processor and 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors will be delayed one month.

AMD also shared a 3rd Gen Threadripper image that does indicate these new HEDT CPUs will start with 24-core options.