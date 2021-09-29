AMD Aims For 30x Energy Efficiency Improvement For AI Training + HPC By 2025
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 29 September 2021 at 09:09 AM EDT. 4 Comments
AMD --
AMD this morning announced a goal of increasing the energy efficiency of EPYC processors running AI training and high performance workloads by 30x... Within the next four years.

AMD went public today with their goal of a 30x energy efficiency improvement by 2025 for AI training and HPC workloads using EPYC processors with AMD Instinct accelerators.
AMD today announced a goal to deliver a 30x increase in energy efficiency for AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct accelerators in Artificial Intelligence (AI) training and High Performance Computing (HPC) applications running on accelerated compute nodes by 2025. Accomplishing this ambitious goal will require AMD to increase the energy efficiency of a compute node at a rate that is more than 2.5x faster than the aggregate industry-wide improvement made during the last five years.

Given that we are almost t0 2022, AMD must feel very confident in their next few generations of high performance computing products... Exciting times ahead! Learn more about their new energy efficiency goal at AMD.com.
