AMD Zen 2 EDAC Support Being Readied, Preps For Up To 8 Memory Controllers Per Die
28 February 2019
AMD developers continue working out the open-source enablement bits for Linux to handle the upcoming Zen 2 processors.

We've seen more and more Zen 2 related kernel patches come out in recent months and the latest is a revision to their EDAC patches for the kernel's Error Detection And Correction code in reporting ECC errors, etc. The patches extend the existing AMD64 EDAC driver for supporting Family 17h Model 30h and beyond.

Of interest, the patches do prepare for future AMD CPUs moving to more than two memory controllers per die. One of the patches spells out clearly, "The first few models of Family 17h all had 2 Unified Memory Controllers per Die, so this was treated as a fixed value. However, future systems may have more Unified Memory Controllers per Die."

A follow-up patch also notes that these future AMD CPUs could have as many as eight memory controllers per die, "Increase the size of the struct chip_select array to eight, which is the largest number of controllers per die currently supported on AMD systems."

The revised patches are coming in a bit late so they might not make it in time for the Linux 5.1 kernel merge window opening next week, but otherwise will be material to look forward to with Linux 5.2.
