AMD Announces Ryzen/Athlon 3000 C-Series For Chromebooks
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 22 September 2020 at 09:16 AM EDT. 15 Comments
AMD --
AMD today announced the Ryzen 3000 and Athlon 3000 C-Series processors for use in Google Chromebooks from multiple vendors.

AMD announced these 3000 C-Series mobile processors as the first Zen optimized Chromebook processors with Acer, ASUS, HP, and Lenovo all committing to releasing AMD Chromebooks in Q4'2020.

Compared to the previous-generation AMD A-Series "Excavator" APUs in Chromebooks, AMD is promoting up to 251% better graphics performance, up to 104% faster productivity, and up to 152% better photo editing with these new Zen C-Series processors.

At the top-end is the AMD Ryzen 7 3700C as a 4c/8t 15 Watt processor with 2.3GHz base frequency and 4.0GHz boost frequency while having 10 Vega GPU cores and 6MB cache. There is also the Ryzen 5 3500C and Ryzen 3 3250C while at the bottom of the stack is an Athlon Silver 3050C and Athlon Gold 3150C.


More details on the AMD Athlon/Ryzen 3000 C-Series via AMD.com.

These 3000 C-Series Chromebooks will be going up against forthcoming Intel Tigerlake Chromebooks. Yesterday Intel posted their own Tigerlake Chromebook performance details in this blog post for those interested.
