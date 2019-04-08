AMD Announces 2nd Gen Ryzen PRO Mobile Processors

While we are quite looking forward to Ryzen 3000 (Zen 2) desktop processors this summer, for those in the market for AMD mobile processors in business notebooks/laptops, AMD today announced the 2nd Gen Ryzen PRO mobile processors.HP and Lenovo will begin introducing new notebooks this quarter featuring the 2nd Gen Ryzen PRO processors while more notebook designs are expected later in the year.The Ryzen PRO 3000 series mobile processors are slated to offer 16% better multi-threaded performance than Intel's competition while promising up to 10~12 hour battery life and up to 14% faster content creation for these 12nm CPUs.

The new parts are the Athlon PRO 300U, Ryzen 3 PRO 3300U, Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U, and Ryzen 7 PRO 3700U. All of these Ryzen PRO processors feature Vega graphics.More details at AMD.com