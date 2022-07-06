AMD Hiring For Another Open-Source GPU Driver Developer With Multimedia Expertise
It's great seeing AMD continuing to hire for more Linux/open-source driver developers. Beyond their many roles they are still working to fill on the CPU side of the house, they have a new job posting in hiring for their open-source GPU driver stack with a focus on multimedia efforts.

AMD is looking for another multimedia expert to join their "open-source GPU drivers for Linux" team that they note is used by the Steam Deck and Tesla Model S, besides being wildly popular among Linux gaming enthusiasts after open-source drivers.

They are looking for another engineer able to contribute to the Linux kernel and Mesa for AMD GPUs. Besides multimedia experience like around VA-API and more generally with video codecs and other multimedia processing knowledge, OpenGL and Vulkan will come into play too. (Hopefully we'll end up seeing good Vulkan Video support out of AMD once the Vulkan Video specs are ratified and extended to cover AV1 and the like...)


Thanks to Linux-using design wins from Tesla, the Valve Steam Deck, and more, AMD is hiring more Linux GPU driver developers -- in addition to their continued Linux hiring to support Ryzen and EPYC efforts.


In any event, see this job posting for more details on AMD's Linux multimedia engineering needs.

Outside of that, AMD continues with many other current Linux jobs on the CPU side of the company to work on virtualization, QA, CXL, and other kernel engineering roles.
