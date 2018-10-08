AMD Rumored To Be Soon Launching A 12nm Polaris Refresh

The latest rumors in the Radeon space is that AMD is in the final stages of preparing to release its third iteration of Polaris GPUs... We could be seeing a Radeon RX 670 and RX 680 very soon.
These rumors, which are believable, indicate AMD will be releasing a 12nm Polaris GPU first with a RX 570 successor as soon as this month and will be followed close behind with a RX 580 replacement.
In moving from 14nm to 12nm, the clock frequencies could receive a modest but measurable bump. In turn, that could yield performance improvements of 10%+ over the current Polaris cards.
It was just last month we spotted AMD adding a new Polaris ID to their Linux driver. And this rumor comes off as a possibility ahead of the holiday shopping season with AMD not having anything else to offer... Navi is still in the works for next year. Even on the high-end workstation/DL Vega 20 is most likely pushed back into 2019 rather than squeezing out this year.
At least with being another rehash of Polaris, there hopefully won't be any Linux driver issues to worry about unless there are some pesky firmware issues.
