AKiTiO Thunderbolt Devices Begin Receiving Firmware Upgrade Support Under Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 23 August 2018 at 05:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
AKiTiO is the latest hardware vendor beginning to allow for firmware upgrades in an easy and reliable manner under Linux.

Red Hat's Richard Hughes has shared that AKiTiO has begun supporting the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for distributing firmware updates to Linux users and the subsequent firmware upgrades being carried out by the fwupd utility.

The initially supported devices are the AKiTiO Node and Node Lite devices, which are Thunderbolt 3 adapters to external GPU enclosures. Those interested in AKiTiO's Thunderbolt wares can check them out at AKiTiO.com.


I wasn't even aware the AKiTiO external GPU enclosures were working under Linux, so that's great to see as well. Hopefully sometime I'll be able to check one out in a review for looking at its performance and support under desktop Linux distributions.
