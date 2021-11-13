AFS, 9p, Netfslib Wired Up To Use Newly-Merged Folios In Linux 5.16
Merged at the start of the Linux 5.16 cycle was the long in development memory "folios" code. That initial pull had the changes to the kernel page cache and memory management code while now before ending out the merge window is converting some file-system code to using folios.

Migrating XFS over to folios and other larger conversions aren't expected until at least Linux 5.17. However, sent out on Thursday were the patches to convert Netfslib, 9p, and AFS to using the new memory folios support. Additionally, there is a partial conversion of the Ceph code.
It converts netfslib, 9p and afs to use folios. It also partially converts ceph so that it uses folios on the boundaries with netfslib.

To help with this, a couple of folio helper functions are added in the first two patches.

While it was a bit up in the air if Linus Torvalds would merge this additional folios work being so late in the cycle, today he did end up merging it.

Look for more folios activity to come with Linux 5.17.
