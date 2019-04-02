ADriConf Looks To Move Under The Mesa Umbrella As Linux Driver Configuration Utility
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 2 April 2019 at 06:47 AM EDT.
Jean Hertel who has spent the past year developing ADriConf as as the Advanced DRI Configurator is now looking for this project to officially live within Mesa.

ADriConf offers various DRI driver tunables with various extra features and even PRIME GPU support compared to what is available via the long-standing DriConf utility. ADriConf is actively maintained and among the promising options in an area that has been lacking for open-source Linux driver configuration GUIs.

Per this mailing list post, Hertel is looking to go through the formalities now to make ADriConf an official Mesa tool and to be hosted under the FreeDesktop.org Mesa umbrella. Ideally, ADriConf can receive some additional attention now through the likes of Google Summer of Code with the X.Org Foundation's participation.

Those wanting to try out ADriConf right now can do so through its current home at GitHub.
