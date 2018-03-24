Advanced DRI Configurator Now Supports PRIME GPU Setups

As a more modern and feature alternative to the DriConf configuration program for tweaking Mesa driver settings, a few months back we featured ADRICONF as the Advanced DRI Configuration. Recently this GUI program has picked up a few more features.
The author of ADRICONF, Jean Hertel, wrote into Phoronix this weekend to share some of the recent development work. Most notably, there is now initial support for PRIME multi-GPU setups within the program. The basics should be in there but the developer is willing to receive bug reports about any missing features and is encouraging those with PRIME laptops/systems to give ADRICONF a whirl to see how it does.
ADRICONF has also seen some tweaking to its user-interface.
This Mesa driver configurator is far enough along that Hertel has now put out an alpha release of the program as he's confident in the software for basic usage.
Those wishing to try out the first release of ADRICONF or to learn more, stop by the GitHub project site.
