Advanced DRI Configuration Picking Up New Features

It's been a while since having anything to report on ADriConf but fortunately this graphical utility for configuring some open-source Linux graphics driver features is progressing.
ADriConf, The Advanced DRI Configurator, is a GUI utility for the configuring open-source graphics drivers that aims to be modern and more featureful compared to the long-standing DriConf. Recent work to ADriConf includes new shortcuts in the menu, build issue fixes/improvements, new test cases added, and proper handling as well with the closed-source graphics drivers.
For making ADriConf easier to try out, the project has also begun spinning their own Debian (AMD64) packages too.
ADriConf is also seeing some improvements through an X.Org Endless Vacation of Code (EVoC) project where a student developer is working on new test cases, proper Wayland support, and Flatpak packaging for the program.
ADriConf lead developer Jean Hertel shared these latest improvements with us while if you want to try out the latest version of ADriConf you can do so via GitHub.
