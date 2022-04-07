ADLINK Launches Ampere Altra Developer Platform, Starting At $3999 USD

ADLINK Technology today announced a new developer platform based on Ampere Altra for software development, cloud, and related workloads. The ADLINK Ampere Altra Developer Platform is based on their COM-HPC module and pairs with 32, 64, or 80-core Ampere Altra processors.This developer platform is based around ADLINK's COM-HPC "Computer on Module" that is can accommodate up to 80-core Ampere Altra processors, up to 768GB of RAM, 64 PCIe Gen4 lanes, and Arm SystemReady SR and EDK II compatible.



ADLINK COM-HPC Ampere Altra

Pricing on this Ampere Altra Developer Platform from ADLINK starts out at $3,999 USD. This base model includes the 32 core Ampere Altra, quad 10 Gigabit LAN ports, 32GB of DDR4-3200 ECC memory, 750 Watt power supply, and 128GB NVMe M.2 storage. $3,999 USD is still a bit much for hobbyists and community open-source Linux developers without a corporate expense account, but at least is better pricing than some past Arm developer platforms especially considering the specs. The pricing also isn't too far off from some of Raptor Computing's POWER9 platforms.



ADLINK Ampere Altra Developer Platform