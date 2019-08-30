The ACRN hypervisor that was open-sourced by Intel last year as a small footprint virtualization hypervisor focused on real-time computing and safety-critical applications for IoT and related embedded use-cases is up to version 1.2.
ACRN, which continues to function as a Linux Foundation project, reached version 1.2 yesterday with new capabilities. Perhaps most notably, UEFI Secure Boot is now supported by ACRN 1.2 as part of its new OVMF support for serving as a virtual boot-loader to launch Clear Linux / VxWorks / Windows. There is also support for Kata Containers, another innovation originally out of Intel's open-source group.
In addition to the OVMF and Kata Containers support, ACRN 1.2 also has USB host mediator support for Windows as a Guest setups, virtualization support for ART, and other bug fixes and enhancements.
More details on ACRN 1.2 via ProjectACRN.org.
In case you missed it, with the upcoming Linux 5.3 kernel release is also mainline support for the Linux guest ACRN bits.
