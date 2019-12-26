Intel Continues Prepping ACPI Error Disconnect Recover Support For The Linux Kernel

Since this summer Intel open-source engineers have been working on adding ACPI Error Disconnect Recover (EDR) support to the Linux kernel and this week marks the eleventh revision to the kernel support for this new ACPI feature.
Error Disconnect Recover (EDR) is a newer feature to ACPI and supports notifications of the asynchronous removal of devices, namely for error containment handling and taking care of the software handling should any PCI-based devices be unexpectedly removed from the system and/or attempt to recover the child devices.
Yesterday the v11 patches were wired up for the PCI/ACPI support for Error Disconnect Recover (EDR). It looks like the rate of changes from patch series to the next is slowing down, so hopefully we could see this new ACPI functionality ready for wiring up in the Linux 5.6 kernel early next year.
