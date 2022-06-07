Arm Looking To Make It Easier To Run Docker On AArch64 Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 7 June 2022
While Docker can already run on AArch64 Linux, the mainline Linux kernel's default configuration "defconfig" lacks a few features for allowing it to run out-of-the-box. An Arm engineer is proposing adjusting those defaults to make it more easily/straight-forward to run Docker on 64-bit Arm.

The Linux kernel's ARM64 (AArch64) default configuration "defconfig" for mainline Linux kernel builds lacks a few knobs to allow Docker to run without modifying the Kconfig file. Granted, most Linux distribution kernels customize their kernel configurations already and allow for easy Docker use on AArch64 Linux servers, but for those aiming at a defconfig-based build or just looking for one less headache to worry about with the growing presence of Arm Linux servers, Arm's Vincenzo Frascino is looking to see the default configuration updated to handle Docker.


Currently missing from the ARM64 defconfig is enabling cgroup freezer support, the Netfilter bridge module, Netfilter mark matching, Netfilter matching against IPVS properties of a packet, and IP Virtual Server support.

This patch awaiting review updates the default configuration to enable the features for allowing Docker to happily run on a default-configured ARM64 Linux kernel.
