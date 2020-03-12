While Windows and Linux have seen good 802.11ac "WiFi 5" support and these days are focused on 802.11ax "WiFi 6" with the latest wireless chipsets, FreeBSD is still tackling 802.11ac. But the FreeBSD Foundation is prepared to soon begin sponsoring development work on ironing out their 802.11ac support.
Intel has been one of the major hardware vendors ramping up their FreeBSD hardware support and the FreeBSD Foundation has been buying laptops for developers in order to bolster FreeBSD's support on modern laptops. But even with efforts like that and with most FreeBSD installations being on servers, the 802.11ac support has been lagging behind.
This FreeBSD.org Wiki page outlines many of the items still left to be accomplished in supporting the 802.11ac wireless standard within FreeBSD. There is a lot of work left and years overdue.
It's in the works! We are pleased to be sponsoring 802.11ac work soon.— FreeBSD Foundation (@freebsdfndation) March 11, 2020
The good news is the FreeBSD Foundation announced they will be sponsoring 802.11ac work soon. Hopefully that will allow 802.11ac to be ironed out soon for this BSD and they can then begin thinking about the current 802.11ax / WiFi 6 standard and all of those new adapters coming to market.
