FreeBSD To Sponsor Work For 802.11ac Support
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 12 March 2020 at 06:58 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
While Windows and Linux have seen good 802.11ac "WiFi 5" support and these days are focused on 802.11ax "WiFi 6" with the latest wireless chipsets, FreeBSD is still tackling 802.11ac. But the FreeBSD Foundation is prepared to soon begin sponsoring development work on ironing out their 802.11ac support.

Intel has been one of the major hardware vendors ramping up their FreeBSD hardware support and the FreeBSD Foundation has been buying laptops for developers in order to bolster FreeBSD's support on modern laptops. But even with efforts like that and with most FreeBSD installations being on servers, the 802.11ac support has been lagging behind.

This FreeBSD.org Wiki page outlines many of the items still left to be accomplished in supporting the 802.11ac wireless standard within FreeBSD. There is a lot of work left and years overdue.

The good news is the FreeBSD Foundation announced they will be sponsoring 802.11ac work soon. Hopefully that will allow 802.11ac to be ironed out soon for this BSD and they can then begin thinking about the current 802.11ax / WiFi 6 standard and all of those new adapters coming to market.
Add A Comment
Related News
FreeNAS + TrueNAS Unifying Into TrueNAS 12.0 CORE/Enterprise
DragonFlyBSD 5.8 Released For This Popular + Performant BSD Operating System
GhostBSD 20.02 Brings Custom ZFS Partition Editor, Updater Improvements
DragonFlyBSD 5.8-RC1 Is Ready With Many Changes From DSynth To Performance Optimizations
NetBSD 9.0 Debuts As The "Best NetBSD Release Ever"
DragonFlyBSD Improves Its TMPFS Implementation For Better Throughput Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 75 On Wayland Now To Have Full WebGL, Working VA-API Acceleration
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Is Set To Land With Linux 5.7
Acer Is Launching In Germany What Could Be A Great AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Linux Laptop
Thermal Pressure On Tap For Linux 5.7 So The Scheduler Can Be Aware Of Overheating CPUs
APT 2.0 Released For Debian Package Management
Steam For Linux Beta Finally Fixes Post-Login Annoyance
Systemd 245 Released - First Version Including Systemd-Homed
FreeNAS + TrueNAS Unifying Into TrueNAS 12.0 CORE/Enterprise