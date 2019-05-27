Core i9 7980XE GCC 9 AVX Compiler Tuning Performance Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 27 May 2019 at 07:51 PM EDT. 2 Comments
GNU --
Continuing on with our benchmarks this month of the newly-released GCC 9 compiler, here are some additional numbers for the AVX-512-enabled Intel Core i9 7980XE processor on Ubuntu Linux when testing tuning for various AVX widths.

These latest Intel Core i9 benchmarks of the newly pressed GCC 9 compiler show the performance when running various C/C++ benchmarks after being built with CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS of "-O3 -march=skylake", "-O3 -march=skylake-avx512 -mprefer-vector-width=128", "-O3 -march=skylake-avx512 -mprefer-vector-width=256" and "-O3 -march=skylake-avx512 -mprefer-vector-width=512"

A wide assortment of compiler benchmarks were run via the Phoronix Test Suite.

Looking at dozens of benchmarks overall, using AVX-512 didn't lead to the best results most often due to generally lower clock speeds but rather AVX and AVX2 still performed well although was a close call overall.

FFTW shows one of the larger impacts between runs with varying AVX widths.

In the case of Botan, the conventional Skylake target performed the best.






See more via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file for all the individual tests in full.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GNU Binutils Begins Landing eBPF Support
IBM Begins Plumbing "Future" Processor Into GCC Compiler - POWER10?
ESR Switches To Threadripper But His GCC SVN-To-Git Conversion Could Still Take Months
GCC 10 Lands Support For Emulating MMX With SSE Instructions
A Linaro Developer Has Taken Up The Effort Of Converting GCC's SVN To Git
GDB 8.3 Debugger Brings RISC-V, Terminal Styling, C++ Injection, IPv6 Connections
Popular News This Week
Linux's vmalloc Seeing "Large Performance Benefits" With 5.2 Kernel Changes
Spectre/Meltdown/L1TF/MDS Mitigation Costs On An Intel Dual Core + HT Laptop
Arch-Based Antergos Linux Distribution Calls It Quits
systemd Clocks In At More Than 1.2 Million Lines
Firefox 67.0 Released With Better Performance, Switches To Dav1d AV1 Decoder
Xfce 4.14 Sees Its Long-Awaited Pre-Release