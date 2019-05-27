Core i9 7980XE GCC 9 AVX Compiler Tuning Performance Benchmarks

Continuing on with our benchmarks this month of the newly-released GCC 9 compiler, here are some additional numbers for the AVX-512-enabled Intel Core i9 7980XE processor on Ubuntu Linux when testing tuning for various AVX widths.
These latest Intel Core i9 benchmarks of the newly pressed GCC 9 compiler show the performance when running various C/C++ benchmarks after being built with CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS of "-O3 -march=skylake", "-O3 -march=skylake-avx512 -mprefer-vector-width=128", "-O3 -march=skylake-avx512 -mprefer-vector-width=256" and "-O3 -march=skylake-avx512 -mprefer-vector-width=512"
A wide assortment of compiler benchmarks were run via the Phoronix Test Suite.
Looking at dozens of benchmarks overall, using AVX-512 didn't lead to the best results most often due to generally lower clock speeds but rather AVX and AVX2 still performed well although was a close call overall.
FFTW shows one of the larger impacts between runs with varying AVX widths.
In the case of Botan, the conventional Skylake target performed the best.
See more via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file for all the individual tests in full.
