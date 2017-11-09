Another patch bomb from AMD landed today with 73 more AMDGPU DC display code changes.
This is material being put out now and will most likely not be merged until Linux 4.16 with the 4.15 changes -- including the initial DC (formerly DAL) code already being staged and past the window for new feature material in DRM-Next for Linux 4.15. The good news is that most of this new work is just for continued Raven Ridge display changes.
There's a "whole bunch of Raven DCN work" as well as many other code clean-ups, fortunately, it doesn't look like Linux 4.15 will be missing out on anything critical but will be interesting to see how well Raven Ridge does on Linux 4.15 given the continued code churn around it for DC.
These 73 latest patches can be found on amd-gfx.
Linux 4.14 should be out this weekend and then on to the Linux 4.15 merge window and seeing what Linus Torvalds has to say about the massive AMDGPU changes proposed for this kernel...
1 Comment