55th TOP500 Supercomputer List Topped By Arm-Based Fujitsu A64FX

The newest TOP500 supercomputer list was published today. The newest TOP500 list includes more positions for AMD EPYC supercomputers but to some surprise the Arm-based Fujitsu A64FX-powered supercomputer has topped the list.
Japan has the current number one ranked supercomputer with Fugaku that is powered by Fujitsu 48-core A64FX SoCs. Fugaku can achieve over 1 ExaFLOP computing performance. Coming in at number two is Summit with its IBM POWER9 and Tesla V100 GPUs. Number three is Sierra with POWER9 and Tesla V100s as well.
More details on the top performing super-computers and other changes on this 55th TOP500 listing can be found via Top500.org.
AMD meanwhile is celebrating with now up to four of the top 50 supercomputers being powered by AMD EPYC. Those AMD wins here.
