NVIDIA To Stop Offering 32-bit Driver Support
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 22 December 2017 at 04:40 AM EST. 36 Comments
NVIDIA --
2017 could go down as the year that marked the descent of x86 32-bit support. Ubuntu 17.10 dropped their 32-bit desktop ISO, Ubuntu Server is now dropping their 32-bit installer, and more. Now NVIDIA Corp is announcing they are ending 32-bit support for their graphics driver.

NVIDIA will be ending 32-bit operating system support in its entirety following the upcoming Release 390 driver series. This affects all versions of Windows as well as Linux and FreeBSD.

The upcoming NVIDIA 390.xx drivers will be the last to offer 32-bit support, per this bulletin.


Bye bye old x86 32-bit!


It looks like the Release 390 stream will be a long-lived driver branch with NVIDIA planning to provide security fixes to their 32-bit driver until January 2019. This change is about 32-bit operating system support and almost certainly will continue bundling 32-bit libraries with their 64-bit drivers, but hey, hopefully this will finally motivate Valve in 2018 to finally move to going all 64-bit with Steam.

It looks like after the 390 series they are doing some house cleaning including dropping NVS product support and also dropping quad-buffered stereo functionality. No other major changes or dropping of hardware support has been announced at this time.
36 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related NVIDIA News
NVIDIA Sends Out Signed Firmware Images For GP108 Pascal GPUs
Struggling Open-Source Support, Pascal Rocking & Other NVIDIA Linux Topics Of 2017
NVIDIA Pushes Out CUDA 9.1 With Compiler Optimizations, Volta Enhancements & More
NVIDIA Launches The TITAN V Graphics Card At $2,999 USD
NVIDIA's Current Linux Driver Is Hungry For vRAM This Holiday
NVIDIA's New Memory Allocator Project To Be Standalone, Undecided On Name
Popular News
Ubuntu 17.10 Temporarily Pulled Due To A BIOS Corrupting Problem
Why SUSE Is Using FBCON Rather Than DRM/KMS For Their In-Kernel Boot Splash
Systemd 236 Brings Support For LUKS2 Encrypted Partitions, New Options
Schaller On Why The "Year Of The Linux Desktop" Hasn't Happened
Red Hat's Latest Project: "Bolt" To Deal With Linux Thunderbolt Security
Schaller On Linux In 2018: Rust Rules, Apple Declines, Linux Graphics Compete