30-bit Deep Color For GNOME On Wayland Will Likely Take Some Time
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 18 August 2020 at 07:04 AM EDT. 9 Comments
GNOME --
As written about at the start of the month, well known GNOME contributor Daniel van Vugt of Canonical/Ubuntu has added tackling deep color support to his TODO list for being able to properly handle 30-bit color on the desktop.

Last week he opened a merge request that would remove the hard-coded selection of the XRGB8888 GBM format so instead EGL could gracefully choose the highest color depth.

Daniel noted with that merge request, "In practice this means most systems should now get 30-bit color instead
of 24-bit...There is no change in memory bandwidth requirements since both the old and new formats are 4 bytes per pixel. Compositing of native Wayland GL clients is made slightly faster and more efficient using 30-bit because they already default to XR30 or AR30 formats when possible. Only legacy Xwayland clients and most SHM clients still using 24-bit color will see slightly slower compositing."

But in the comments to that merge request was a bit of a dust up between developers. In particular, there is hard-coded formats elsewhere throughout the stack that need to be addressed. Red Hat's Jonas Ådahl argued that the approach is wrong due to this merge request alone would present multiple regressions elsewhere and those other areas should first be addressed and tested.

Jonas then marked the code as work-in-progress "as it is guaranteed to break things, and is incomplete." Before he will let the code land, Daniel or others first need to make sure the other areas are handled right with their pixel format handling and ensuring the primary plane supports the desired format and ensuring the dependent software is still gracefully running.

Long story short, the 30-bit deep color support won't be ready in time for next month's GNOME 3.38 release and will likely be a while longer before everything is squared away.
9 Comments
Related News
GNOME 3.38 Beta Released Ahead Of Official Release Next Month
GNOME's Mutter Adds Support For Launching "Trusted Clients" On Wayland
Ubuntu's Prolific GNOME Developer Is Looking To Tackle Deep Color Support
GTK 3.99 Released With The GTK4 Toolkit Finally Close To Debut
GNOME OS Images Available For Testing
Proposed GNOME Patches Would Switch To Triple Buffering When The GPU Is Running Behind
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Making Progress On Their "mOS" Modified Linux Kernel Running Lightweight Kernels
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
Linux 5.9 Brings Safeguard Following NVIDIA's Recent "GPL Condom" Incident
Mozilla Laying Off Around A Quarter Of Their Employees
Ubuntu Is Looking At Offering Better WiFi Support By Using Intel's IWD
Linux 5.9 Enables P2PDMA For All AMD CPUs Zen + Newer
QEMU 5.1 Release Brings Many Improvements To This Open-Source Virtualization Component
DXVK 1.7.1 Released With Many Game Fixes For Direct3D Over Vulkan

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell