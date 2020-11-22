The 2020 US Thanksgiving / Black Friday Phoronix Premium Special

In marking the US Thanksgiving week, the Black Friday / Christmas shopping season, and just another week grinding away during the COVID-19 pandemic while seeing depressed ad rates on top of ad-block users hurting our ability to continue producing new and exciting Linux/open-source content, here is our Phoronix Premium special for the holidays to show your support while getting discounted access to enjoy the site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits.
Through the end of November, you can "go premium" at the discounted holiday rate. Normally Phoronix Premium costs $35 USD per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription. For this year's deal, you can go premium for just $20 per year or $100 for a lifetime subscription.
As a reminder, Phoronix Premium provides ad-free access to the site while still supporting our work (using ad-blockers otherwise is detrimental to all of the work invested in Phoronix), multi-page articles on a single page, notices about upcoming articles, priority feedback / honoring of test requests in trying to honor article/review requests made by premium supports, and the fact of supporting all of the work done on Phoronix over the past 16+ years on a daily basis. Aside from premium, impression-based ads are the main source of funding that allows Phoronix to continue. Beyond the ongoing and rising impact of ad-blockers on operations, this year's coronavirus pandemic has also further hurt the ad industry and thus operations.
To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $20 for a year subscription or $100 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Following that I will manually activate your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment. If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the special rates, just mention it in the email / PayPal message. Anything above and beyond as a tip is welcome.
Happy holidays and still looking ahead this month there are more Radeon RX 6800 series Linux benchmarks, more Apple M1 processor benchmarks, Ampere Altra benchmarks that are quite exciting, Tiger Lake mitigation tests, POWER9 mitigation tests, and much more... Through the US Thanksgiving holiday is still a lot of interesting content to be enjoyed as well as continued work on the Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org.
Add A Comment