Some Of The Features That Could Come To KDE In 2020
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 1 January 2020 at 07:06 AM EST. 1 Comment
KDE --
KDE developer Nate Graham who is well known for his weekly development summaries in the KDE space has shared his opinions on the desktop's features he expects to see materialize this year as well as some of the less likely bits.

Nate Graham expects KDE this year to better handle FUSE mounts for accessing remote locations in non-KDE applications, better privilege escalation handling within KIO and Dolphin, improved Samba share discovery within Dolphin, and auto-rotation for tablets/convertibles and other devices with display rotation sensors.

Some of the "likely" KDE action items for 2020 include implementing more visual design changes for Breeze and KDE apps and better wallpapers. While less likely items to see completed this year is per-screen scaling factors on X11, inertial scrolling for Plasma/QML apps, and power/session controls on the lock screen.

Read more on Nate's blog.
