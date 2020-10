A Last Call For The 2020 Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest Special

Just a friendly reminder and last call that if you wanted to partake in this week's 2020 "Oktoberfest" Phoronix Premium special , it is ending this weekend.For those wanting to support the relentless Linux benchmarking, daily open-source/Linux news, hardware reviews, and other original content on Phoronix each and every day of the year, Phoronix Premium is a great way to do so. Phoronix Premium for as low as a few dollars per month allows you ad-free access to the site, multi-page articles on a single page, priority feedback, and other benefits. In turn it helps offset the mounting losses faced by ad-blockers to help continue producing daily, original content as well as advancing open-source benchmarking.See the earlier article for details on this week's deal . Phoronix Premium normally costs $35 USD per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription. For this year's Oktoberfest / COVID19 pandemic deal, you can go premium for just $20 per year or $100 for a lifetime subscription. The deal runs through end of day Sunday.