A Last Call For The 2020 Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest Special

Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix on 9 October 2020 at 03:00 AM EDT.
Just a friendly reminder and last call that if you wanted to partake in this week's 2020 "Oktoberfest" Phoronix Premium special, it is ending this weekend.

For those wanting to support the relentless Linux benchmarking, daily open-source/Linux news, hardware reviews, and other original content on Phoronix each and every day of the year, Phoronix Premium is a great way to do so. Phoronix Premium for as low as a few dollars per month allows you ad-free access to the site, multi-page articles on a single page, priority feedback, and other benefits. In turn it helps offset the mounting losses faced by ad-blockers to help continue producing daily, original content as well as advancing open-source benchmarking.

See the earlier article for details on this week's deal. Phoronix Premium normally costs $35 USD per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription. For this year's Oktoberfest / COVID19 pandemic deal, you can go premium for just $20 per year or $100 for a lifetime subscription. The deal runs through end of day Sunday.
