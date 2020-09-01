Registration Opens For 2020 Virtual LLVM Developers' Meeting

Like most conferences this year, the annual LLVM Developers' Meeting has become an online-only affair.
The annual LLVM conference normally hosted in Silicon Valley is now taking place entirely online. This virtual event is taking place from 6 to 8 October.
While normally this is an in-person event with an attendee fee, with the event moving to an online-only format, it's now free... If you want it to be. Thanks to sponsors like Apple, Qualcomm, IBM, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Facebook, and others, the 2020 LLVM Developers Meeting is free but registration is required in advance. Or for those choosing, there is a $50 USD "supporter ticket" for those wanting to provide funs for the LLVM Foundation's programs.
Registration is now open for this compiler conference happening in just over one month. The LLVM Foundation is using the Whova online conference platform for handling it. More details on the LLVM event via LLVM.org.
