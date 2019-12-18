A Christmas Gift For Phoronix Readers - Improving Graphs
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix on 25 December 2019
First of all, Merry Christmas for those of you celebrating today or Happy Holidays regardless.

As a Christmas gift to Phoronix readers this year, I am using some of the less busy time around the holidays when there is less breaking open-source/Linux news to work on some graphing improvements for the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org / ultimately the graphs you see when reading Phoronix articles.

I am working to improve the visuals of the graphs as we enter 2020. I should have out a preview of the updated graphing code in the next week or two and rolling it out on OpenBenchmarking.org (and thus Phoronix articles) sometime in January.

But with this brief article today, just mentioning this effort now in case any Phoronix readers have any requests / ideas for how you would like to see the graphs improved upon so they are more modern... If you have any ideas, feel free to chime in via the forums by commenting on this article with your suggestions or napkin sketches.

And as a reminder for Phoronix readers, if you enjoy the new daily content on Phoronix each and every day, consider showing your support by partaking in this year's holiday special. There has already been a lot of new content on Phoronix this Christmas and continuing daily through the new year. The last single calendar day where there wasn't any new original articles on Phoronix.com at all was back in May 2012!

Happy Holidays and back to the benchmarking (and graphing code!)
